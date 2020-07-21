PICS: Police probe discovery of skeletal remains found in bush along N2 freeway near Phoenix

Durban – Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains on the N2 freeway near the M25 interchange near Phoenix on Tuesday. This after police officers, search and rescue units from SAPS and Durban Metro police were called to scene after the macabre find. It was not yet known if the remains was that of a man or woman and how long it had been there. Police spokeswoman, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was opened at Phoenix police station for investigation. Meanwhile, a private security guard is recovering in hospital after being shot while attending to a burglary in Botha's Hill in the upper Highway area of Durban. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that at 2pm on Monday security guards responded to an alarm activation on Robroy and McKenzie Lane.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with six men seated inside and some standing around it.

"One of the men fired shots at the security guard. He returned fire. The men fled the scene. The guard sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital for medical attention. It was discovered that the house was broken into but it is unknown what was stolen," Mbele said.

Cases of attempted murder and housebreaking were opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation.

On Thursday, in Westville a Blue Security guard thwarted a robbery.

Mbele said the security guard was patrolling the area when he noticed a white Toyota Avanza with two occupants hijacking a Nissan NP200.

"The security and his crew stopped but the hijackers fled the scene. During a vehicle pursuit the hijackers shot at the guards. A cross fire ensued. One of the hijackers was injured in his left thigh. The other fled the scene. The wounded hijacker was arrested and taken to the hospital under hospital guard," Mbele said.

Westville police are investigating the incident.

On Thursday afternoon a delivery man was driving into the business premises on Cedar Road when two unknown men accosted him.

Mbele said they dragged him out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

"The security vehicle found the suspects unpacking the cellphones and PPEs. They informed the security guards that they are the delivery men. When the security guards were alerted, the suspects sped off and fired shots at the guards. A 25-year-old man was shot and injured whereas the other fled on foot. The injured man was taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard," Mbele said.

Cases of attempted murder and armed robbery were opened at Westville police station for investigation.

The stolen items were recovered. The suspect will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

Daily News