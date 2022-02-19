PICS: SA’s Sardine Run ranked the most Insta-worthy scuba diving spot in the world, beating Tiger Beach in the Bahamas

Durban - South Africa’s Sardine Run was ranked the most Insta-worthy scuba diving spots in the world. The Sardine Run at Agulhas Bank had 23 999 Instagram hashtags.

South Africa had managed to beat Tiger Beach, Grand Bahama in the Bahamas which had 23 383 Instagram hashtags. Third was Tubbataha Reef in the Philippines with 11 692 Instagram hashtags. In last position was Dinah’s Beach/Lauadi, Milne Bay in Papua New Guinea.

Tiger Shark and scuba diver in Blue Waters of Bahamas. Picture: Martin Voeller/Shutterstock.com A statement by Build Your Aquarium said its experts sought to discover the most Instagrammable scuba diving spots by creating a seed list of the 14 most popular diving destinations around the world, and collecting the number of hashtags each had generated. “The title of the most Instagrammable scuba diving spot goes to the Sardine Run in South Africa with 23 999 hashtags. Every year between the months of May and July, scuba divers have the opportunity to witness the magnificent view of billions of sardines swimming up the coast of South Africa towards Mozambique,” read the statement. It said in second place was Tiger Beach in the Bahamas. The beach, which was founded in the 1980s, managed to generate 23 383 Instagram hashtags (only 616 less than its predecessor). It is famous for the huge variety of marine animals inhabiting its waters, including various sharks, such as tiger sharks, lemon sharks and hammerhead sharks.

Tubbataha Reef in the Philippines. Picture: Izen Kai/Shutterstock.com With 11 692 hashtags on the social media platform, the remote Tubbataha Reef in the Philippines placed third. The reef is situated on a string of extinct underwater volcanoes. It is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation World Heritage Site and is home to unique corals, along with thousands of different marine species. The statement went on to say that ranking fourth and fifth place respectively are Roca Partida in Mexico (10 328 hashtags) and Richelieu Rock in Thailand (6 983 hashtags). The least Insta-shared scuba diving spot, having a total of nine hashtags on Instagram, 23 990 hashtags less than the Sardine Run, was Dinah’s Beach in Papua New Guinea, which ranked last.