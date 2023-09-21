PICS: Students urged to speak up against gender-based violence

Durban — In an effort to end gender-based violence (GBV), especially against women, students were urged to not be silent and speak up at the 9th Annual Silent Protest held by the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Wednesday. During the protest students from all DUT campuses taped their mouths and carried plaque cards with the hashtag speak out to demonstrate disapproval against GBV.

This year’s message of the Silent Protest was to raise awareness about the alarming rates of gender-based violence and a call to action for the university community to support one another, and to call for an end to sexual violence. Durban University of Technology students gathered in a silent protest against gender-based violence at their sports centre on the Steve Biko campus. | TUMI PAKKIES/ African News Agency (ANA) DUT Dean of Students Dr Clement Moreku encouraged students to speak out against GBV and also outlined the aim of the protest. “This is a significant challenge that requires efforts from all spheres of our society.

“I encourage students to not be silent but to speak up and raise their voices against GBV. “Make use of the GBV structures within the universities, communities, and government sectors.” Moreku said that the DUT vows to continue to raise awareness against GBV and sensitised both students and staff members in inclusivity and harmony.

"The DUT will continue to ensure that there are measures in place guided by sexual harassment policy. We will increase adequate security measures and the safety of students and staff in and outside campuses. Create safe spaces for students to speak out,'' said Moreku. Student Counselling and Health director Dr Naseen Haniff said she believed that the ever-rising GBV cases are evidence that people are still afraid of speaking out against GBV. "Not a day goes by without the national news reporting on all of these horrific acts of violence. We continue to see how devastating and an impact this kind of violence has on our society. The sad thing is that we only get to hear about those that get reported. Many other victims remain silent for fear of further victimisation,'' said Haniff.

Haniff also said that the DUT Silent Protest was a symbolic gesture where participants remained silent to demonstrate disapproval. "Silent Protest is a powerful way to indicate, in a public forum, how silent our organisations, societies, and even families are around issues of sexual violence, allowing it to permeate and flourish. The silence around gender-based violence must be broken,'' said Haniff. Bongekile Mkhambi who is studying towards a national diploma in Hospitality Management said through this Silent Protest she learnt to be brave and not be silent against GBV.

“This event is very educational and it taught me that whenever I encounter gender-based violence I should not be quiet. I must speak out and break the silence,’’ she said. Nokulunga Buthelezi who is studying Library and Information Studies said this encouraged them as students to take full responsibility in fighting GBV. “The Silent protest doesn’t only bring awareness or educate us, but it also encourages us to take full responsibility and take part to act against GBV. Also is set as a support to us students and women at large,’’ said Nokulunga.