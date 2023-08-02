PICS: Thermal drone helps locate missing toddler a kilometre from home

Durban — A thermal drone was instrumental in locating a toddler who had gone missing on Monday afternoon in Etete on the Dolphin Coast. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said the 21-month-old toddler was reported missing from a homestead in Etete near Shakaskraal on Monday around 4pm.

Meyrick said search and rescue efforts were started, but were unsuccessful. He said the search resumed on Wednesday morning with SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and the IPSS Search and Rescue division involved. "The toddler was located approximately 1km from his home, with the use of a thermal drone piloted by PACSys," Meyrick said.

He said the toddler was found to be in a critical condition and was stabilised by an IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedic before being transported to an appropriate facility for further care. Meyrick thanked the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and SAPS Umhlali for their assistance on the scene as well as to PACSys for the use of their thermal drone. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram reported that three children, aged 6, 8 and 12, were found walking alongside a sugar cane plantation at 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in Oakford after their father failed to pick them up from Oakford Primary School.

Balram said the children could not point out their exact address, but informed nurse Lindiwe Msomi that their residence was near Parkgate. They intended to walk home before darkness set in. He said attempts to locate their home were unsuccessful and the kids were then transported to Rusa headquarters. "Reaction officers made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the father telephonically on a mobile number provided by the eldest child," Balram said.