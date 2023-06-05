Pietermaritzburg men take a stand against gender-based violence after death of gospel singer

Durban — Dozens of men in Pietermaritzburg have formed an activism group made up of men in the community who are prepared to campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). This comes after gospel singer Delana Cader was allegedly murdered by her husband on the eve of Mother’s Day last month.

The leader of the organisation, Eastwood Ratepayers’ Association chairperson Craig Freese, said that they started the group because Cader’s murder was “close to home”. “She was a prominent gospel singer in the community and a person who was loved, that is why the men of the community, especially those that were close to her, have formed this activism group to start looking within the community and address the issues of GBV. “As men, we were deeply disturbed by the tragic event of what happened to Cader, that is why we have come together and formed a group to say that men need to unite and stand against GBV.

“It is through the effort of the men in the community that we formed this group to fight GBV in the Pietermaritzburg area. “We are men from different parts of the community and have decided to come together to say, let us unite and stop this,” said Freese. He said the group was looking to have a structure in place where men and women who faced GBV could get the professional help they needed.

“We will be putting structures in place so that when faced with this social ill they know where to go, and we will ensure that policing is well catered for,” said Freese. Gavin Hoskins from Woodlands said the group consisted of 11 men, all with the aim of fighting injustice and social ills in society. He said he had known Cader for almost all of his life, as they grew up together. “I had known her since we were young, and she was like a sister to me.

“We did not see what happened to her coming and although there have been reports that she was abused by her husband, we did not think that it would come to this. “We have decided to stand against abuse because we want to raise real men so that this does not happen in our own circle. “We will host workshops that will cater to educating women, with the aim of taking them out of their fourwalled homes,” said Hoskins. Glenwood Civic Association deputy chairperson Elton Adkins said they were hoping to safeguard and protect the community.

"We want to encourage men who are abusing their wives to come to talk to us before it is too late and they regret their actions after they end up taking a life," said Adkins. He said the organisation hoped to partner with more private sectors and also hoped to get government endorsement.