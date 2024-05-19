Pinetown businesses angered over surprise municipal inspections

Durban — Businesses in Pinetown took to the eThekwini Municipality Facebook page to show their dissatisfaction over the eThekwini Municipality business evaluations on Saturday. City teams were in the Pinetown Central Business District, where they visited shops to assess their business compliance.

In a Facebook post the municipality said evaluations were conducted in an effort to ensure compliance in businesses. "Shop owners that did not have business licences were charged for failure to produce one and expired goods found were also removed from shelves. Shop owners are urged to apply for their trading licences," the post read. However, eThekwini residents raised the issue of water shortages in many areas including KwaNdengezi, Shallcross, Chatsworth that fall under the Pinetown district.

Bongi Chiya said it was a shame that the City has denied her community water. Amina Jabbar said: "OMG, eThekwini Municipality, how stubborn can you be, we are asking for an update on water but you (you) keep posting stuff but never reply to us," Mahomed Bilal Suleman said: "Make an effort in restoring water to our taps."

Shop owner in the Pinetown Business District, Masood Ahmed, said that the City team evaluators did not conduct the inspections fairly. "We got fined R5 000 as they said we don’t have a bin in the shop but we have a bin at the back of the shop. But still they gave us (a) fine." Lindo Mahlaba Vane said that the sad thing was the municipality was quick to slap business owners with fines but slow to grant them permits.

"I have been applying for a permit to sell in Pinetown since 2007. I've sent countless applications only to see foreign nationals getting them first. I think 80% of businesses in Pinetown are foreign business owned who have obtained their permits easily," he said. Goodman Mdabe said: "You'll be visiting businesses forever; just take it as your hobby because you have no permanent solutions whatsoever. You've ran out of ideas (and) don't know what you're doing," he said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.