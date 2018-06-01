Durban - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is still investigating SAPS and metro police over the March deaths of Durbanites Clayton Saville and Cindy Radebe.

The pair died after a metro police vehicle had crashed into the red Toyota Yaris Saville was driving with Radebe as the passenger.

Last month, the Daily News reported that Ipid had launched an investigation against the metro police and the SAPS for the contravention of section 33 of the Independent Police Investigative Act because they allegedly failed to report the incident within 24 hours.

Ipid is also investigating the crash because a police officer was allegedly involved in the death of civilians.

Saville, 32, and Radebe, 34, died at the scene in Shepstone Road on the night of March 27. Two back-seat passengers were seriously injured.

The metro police officer and her two passengers sustained moderate injuries.

Ipid national spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the matter was still under investigation and a number of documents were outstanding.

“The post-mortem is outstanding for one of the deceased. The warning statement is outstanding as the driver (the metro police officer) wanted to engage with her legal counsel. The medical reports for the injured parties are outstanding as they are in Gauteng undergoing rehabilitation,” he said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide, but the docket was now being investigated by Ipid.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, a metro police spokesperson, said metro police had followed the process of their internal investigation.

“The intention to suspend the metro police officer was served on the employee and (she) responded. The acting head of metro police (Steve Middleton) made a decision based on the response received,” explained Parboo.

However, Parboo could not say what the decision was as their investigation was still continuing.

He said the families could follow the investigation through legal services.

He also pleaded with the families to be fair during the investigation.

Melissa Saville, Clayton’s sister, said they did not know what was going on with the investigation.

“We only get to hear bits and pieces after a story comes out in the media,” Saville said.

“Everyone is telling us something different, and someone from Ipid even told my mom, Samantha Saville, that Ipid has a lot of investigations going on and they will get to this one.”

She was frustrated as it had been more than a month and all they knew was that the police officer had been suspended from driving. Their family was under a great deal of strain, she added.

Chris Radebe, Cindy’s brother, said they were also in the dark about the investigation. He said life had been difficult since Cindy’s death.

“We are trying to cope, but things are difficult,” he said.

“We’re also trying to fill her role as a parent when it comes to her children. Their father is also involved in their upbringing.”

