Pinetown water pump station to be shut down for seven hours on Monday

Durban — A few residents have questioned why the shutting down of the Pinetown water pump station will coincide with the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, March 20. On Friday, the eThekwini Municipality issued a statement about the shutting down of the Pinetown water pump station, informing residents that the shutting down of the pump station will affect the Mt Moriah Reservoir.

“The shutdown will be on March 20 from 8am to 3pm,” the statement read. “The shutdown will be implemented to enable static positive displacement tests to be performed. This checks if there are leaks and will verify the accuracy of the Pinetown sales meter at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.” The municipality said that 20 areas will be affected by the planned shutdown. These are: Pinetown, Cowies Hill, Sarnia, Westmead, Nazareth, Mpola, Mosley Park, New Germany Industrial, Parts of Tshelimnyama, Westville, Woodside, New Germany, Chiltern Hills, Dawn Crest, Grayleigh, Farningham Ridge, Moseley Park, Ashley, Caversham Glen and Dawncliffe.

The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused. It added that for more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] Meanwhile, reacting to the announcement, Jade Degenaar said: “On the day of the EFF marching.”

Siyabonga Mabaso asked about water in Umlazi M section. Nadia Chaikin said: “Why would you plan to do this on the day of the strike? Please put this off until Wednesday at least. FFS.” Morisia Mthethwa said it has been five weeks that they did not have water in Mpola 27527 Mariannhill milky way.