Planned 12-hour power outage for nine central eThekwini areas

Durban — Nine central eThekwini areas are expected to be without electricity on Saturday. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. The municipality advised the public of a planned outage that would interrupt the electricity supply on June 10, 2023, from 8am to approximately 8pm.

The municipality said the areas that will be affected were Pinetown North, Pinetown West, Ashley, Mahogany Ridge, Motala Heights, Caversham Glen, Mariannhill, Tshelimnyama and Westmead. “EThekwini Electricity needs to perform urgent switchgear maintenance at Westmead substation to improve the reliability of the substation, further improving the quality of supply to the area. Therefore, it is necessary to interrupt the electricity supply,” the municipality said. “This maintenance will take place in phases over weekends and required outages will be communicated to the public. The first phase of the maintenance planned for June 0, requires half of the switchboard to be interrupted at Westmead Substation. Approximately 50% of the customers supplied by Westmead Substation will be affected.”

The municipality said that customers in the affected areas were urged to plan for this outage. However, customers who were not switched off by 9am could assume that they would not be affected by the outage. The municipality added that for further information and inquiries relating to the outage, people could call the contact centre at 080 3111 111. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, there was a planned outage that was expected to interrupt the electricity supply on Tuesday, June 6, from 8am to approximately 8pm.

The outage was expected to affect areas that include Somerset Park, Sunningdale and parts of Glen Anil, La Lucia, and Mount Edgecombe. The municipality said that eThekwini Electricity needed to perform urgent switchgear maintenance at the Sunningdale substation to improve reliability. This would improve the quality of supply to the area.