Plaudits for life term, plus 18 years meted out to man who killed partner, assaulted her son

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Network on Violence Against Women and Children, in conjunction with Childline in KZN, have welcomed the sentencing of a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment plus 18 years behind bars for the murder of his partner, and for assaulting his partner’s 8-year-old son. Executive director at KZN Network on Violence Against Women Cookie Edwards welcomed the sentencing of the accused, saying that it sent a strong message that those who continue perpetrating such heinous crimes against women and children would not be tolerated.

“The abuse and violence against children is increasing, and there has to be strong and effective systems to protect them as they are vulnerable to abuse.” Childline KZN acting director Adeshini Naicker said it was heartbreaking when the very people who were entrusted with children’s welfare – such as parents and caregivers – were often the ones that abused them. “We welcome the harsh sentence and applaud our network partners in seeing this case to the end.”

The Durban High Court on Tuesday sentenced the 34-year-old man to life and 18 years imprisonment for the assault, intimidation and murder of his partner, and the assault of her minor son. KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that in the State’s case, senior State advocate Nadira Moosa led the eye-witness testimony of the child, who had seen the murder and the previous assaults on his mother. She said the state had applied for him to testify through an intermediary and closed-circuit TV system. Advocate Moosa submitted a victim-impact statement compiled by the boy and facilitated by court preparation officer Prudence Geraud.

“In his statement, the boy said that he is sad, suffers from anger issues and is easily agitated. He said that he was not able to deal with the loss of his mother and doesn’t trust anyone,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She added that the man lived together with the woman and her children in the Mariannhill area, outside Pinetown. Apparently, their relationship was volatile, and the man often physically and verbally abused the woman and her son (who was eight years old at the time). Ramkisson-Kara said on one occasion he assaulted the woman by stabbing her in the leg with a knife.

“He also intimidated her by telling her that he would kill her, and would then assault her children,“ she added. During this time, Ramkisson-Kara added, he would also bang the child’s head against a wall and kick him in the stomach. It is reported that in November 2021, when the woman was heavily pregnant with their baby, the man severely beat her – punching her several times, kicking her and sitting on her stomach.

He then allegedly poured paraffin over her and set her alight. The victim sustained burns to her head, torso and lower limbs. This was done in the presence of the victim’s son, whom he also assaulted. The severely burnt mother was taken to hospital, suffered a miscarriage, and subsequently succumbed to her burn wounds. The man fled the scene and was arrested after the police traced his whereabouts.

Further evidence was given by the pathologist who testified to the serious nature of the injuries and the extent of the burns. The State also told the court that the woman had obtained an interim protection order against him. The accused was sentenced to five years imprisonment for the assault, three years for intimidation, 10 years for the assault of the minor (her son), and life imprisonment for the murder of his partner. His effective sentence is life imprisonment.