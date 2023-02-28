Police arrest alleged serial rapist who had been preying on women for 8 years

Durban — Police have arrested an alleged serial rapist in KwaZulu-Natal who had been preying on women for eight years. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the KwaMsane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS Unit) arrested Bhekithemba Fanozi Nxumalo, 41, on 10 counts of rape.

Gwala said Nxumalo would prey on women walking during the day in the KwaMbonambi area and grab them from behind. He would drag them into the bushes or a secluded area and rape them. “He had been preying on women from KwaMbonambi from 2010 until 2018,” Gwala said. She said Mbonambi was finally arrested on Friday, February 24, at Slovo township in KwaMbonambi after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

“He appeared before the KwaMbonambi Magistrate’s Court on February 27. The matter was remanded until March 1, for legal aid,” Gwala said. Meanwhile, in October 2022, an alleged serial rapist, 28, who has been on the run since 2016 was arrested at a casino by the Provincial FCS Unit. Gwala said the suspect first raped two women in Newark in 2016 before he moved to KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay where he allegedly raped a total of 10 women, including young girls.

Charges of rape were opened for investigation and the dockets were transferred to the Provincial FCS Unit for further investigation. “The suspect’s luck ran out when he was arrested on October 26, 2022, in Richards Bay. Detectives received information that he returned to Richards Bay and was gambling at a casino. “He was arrested and detained at the Richards Bay police station. He appeared before the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court,” Gwala said.