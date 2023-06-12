Police arrest husband after woman found murdered on South Coast

Durban — The family of a woman whose body was found on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock at the incident. Nobahle Ntshungu from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape was found with her throat slit near a river at Enhlanhleni in Mtwalume last Wednesday.

Her niece, Khanyisile Wente, said: “I am shocked, this is the most painful thing I’ve ever witnessed. The way my aunt was brutally killed. On Wednesday my aunt went to do laundry in the Sundwini River. “After a while, we heard people saying someone had been murdered in the river. We rushed there with my uncle. When we arrived, we found it was my aunt who had been murdered. Her throat was slit. It was a very painful thing to see.” The family were confused and had no idea who would want to kill her aunt as she had no enemies, and neither was she involved in any conflicts, she said.

Khanyisile said her aunt’s husband was arrested that day but released on Friday, after appearing in court. KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said it was disappointing to hear such sad news despite the department's interventions. “Last week the KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, was in Mtwalume to engage with traditional leaders on ways to fight the ever-increasing crime in this area. Fighting crime is not only the government’s job, the community also has a role to play with the SAPS.”

Enhlanhleni area ward councillor Ayanda Duma said brutal killings of this nature were common in the Mtwalume area. “This is a very shocking and brutal incident. We have been pleading with the authorities for a mobile police station.” Women of Mtwalume chairperson Nombuso Sibisi said criminals in this area were doing as they pleased because there is no law enforcement. “Women are being raped and killed every day. We are trying to fight GBV, but getting blackmailed by the perpetrators.”