Police arrest suspects linked to robberies, hijackings and murders in KZN

Durban — Seven suspects linked to robberies, hijackings and murders were arrested in Durban. Five of the suspects were arrested in different locations in oThongathi, while two others were arrested in the Besters area, KwaMashu.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation involving the police and private security companies has resulted in the arrest of seven suspects who have been positively linked to a number of robberies, hijackings and murder in KwaMashu, Ndwedwe, oThongathi, Nsuze and Umhlali areas. He said that five of the suspects were arrested in three different locations in oThongathi on Wednesday, October 4. “Preliminary investigation has positively linked one of the suspects with the fatal shooting of a tracking company officer and a case of armed robbery where a security company vehicle and a firearm were stolen,” Netshiunda said.

Moreover, the suspects were found in possession of two firearms and several rounds of ammunition, numerous vehicle number plates, house-breaking implements and suspected stolen property. Arrests in oThongathi led to the recovery of a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition, stolen property, house-breaking implements, number plates, and other items. | SAPS. Netshiunda said that follow-up information led the tracking and tracing team to Besters area, where a bakkie which was reported hijacked in Nsuze in September was recovered. “Two suspects were arrested for being in possession of a reportedly hijacked vehicle, and investigations are under way to ascertain if the suspects could not be linked to other crimes.

“The suspects are also believed to be a gang of criminals who are behind hijackings along the R614 route and a spate of house robberies in the Nsuze area,” Netshiunda said. He said the suspects will appear in court soon. The vehicle that was hijacked in the Nsuze area was a Toyota Hilux bakkie. | SAPS. According to information received by the Daily News, the arrests in oThongathi led to the recovery of a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition, stolen property, house-breaking implements, number plates, and other items.