Durban - Security was beefed up at the Durban High Court on Tuesday ahead of the appearance of murder accused Thabani Mzolo, who allegedly shot and killed Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo at her Lonsdale Hotel residence last year.

Heavily armed police officers were on Tuesday deployed to the courtroom ahead of Mzolo's appearance.

It was not immediately clear why security had been suddenly beefed up as last week's court proceedings had ordinary police detail. Last week, the court heard the evidence of an eye-witness who was in the room when Khumalo was shot and killed.

Mzolo abandoned his bail application but pleaded not guilty on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. It is alleged that he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on the evening of May 1 last year.

State advocate Nadira Moosa is expected to lead evidence of eyewitnesses, police officers and that of a cyber expert, based on the recordings of phone calls downloaded from Mzolo’s cellphone.

The cellphone was allegedly taken from the scene, inside Khumalo’s room on the night she was killed. On Monday, the court heard from two police officers who were amongst those who arrived first on the scene, that Mzolo had allegedly confessed to killing Khumalo.

The court is yet to rule in a trial within a trial whether the evidence would be admissible in the trial.

The Khumalo family, friends and some students continued to pack into the courtroom.