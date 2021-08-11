Police dismiss rumours of a second wave of looting at liquor warehouse in Durban

Durban - POLICE have dispelled rumours of a possible looting incident where a 45-year-old man was killed at the Wiltshire Road liquor warehouse in Mariannhill, Durban, on Monday night. Social media videos circulating showed groups of people outside the warehouse sparking concerns of a second wave of looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of people went to the warehouse to help themselves to expired liquor that was dumped outside. "It was reported the expired liquor was put outside after the warehouse outlet was cleaned. The company was waiting to dispose of it. The community noticed the liquor and stormed the premises," Gwala said. Public Order Police together with local police dispersed the crowd after they became uncontrollable.

"During the stampede, a 45-year-old man died at the scene. An inquest docket was opened for investigation at Mariannhill SAPS." DA PR councillor for ward 13, Marlaine Nair, condemned the incident. She said police acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. She said most people were left unemployed after the recent looting. "Initially we had thought it was a looting incident. This behaviour has to stop," Nair said.

She said it was unfair for innocent people to face the consequences of the actions of a few criminals. "Local businesses must ensure they have adequate security personnel at their business premises. You cannot leave your business unattended throughout the night." The widespread looting and destruction of properties in KwaZulu-Natal have left a massive dent in the eThekwini gross domestic product (GDP) so far amounting to about R20 billion.