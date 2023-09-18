Police hunt for mother of abandoned toddler

Durban — A toddler was found alone in KwaDukuza, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that a case of child abandonment is being investigated by the KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit after an 18-month-old toddler was found.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that earlier on Saturday, IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of a toddler that had been found alone behind a local business in KwaDukuza. “On arrival, a toddler was found wet but appeared to be unharmed. After a change of clothes, the toddler was transported by IPSS Medical Rescue to a local hospital for a check-up,” Meyrick said.

“The matter has been handed over to KwaDukuza SAPS who will investigate the incident.” “Thank you to the community for stepping up and ensuring the youngster was taken to safety,” Meyrick said. Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users said:

Zulu Hlengiwe said: “Good work, thank you. It’s seen that parents today are troublesome.” Ngovhela Sibasa said: “What kind of mother dumps her baby - she must be located and locked away.” Janice Ford said: “Poor little boy hopes his parents are looking for him, shame.”

Nassie Hoffman said: "Let's pray he just got lost from his parents and they were searching for the baby. Thank you for saving this little angel." Siphiwe Biyela said: "Good work keep on saving people's lives."