Police looking for driver who showboated along a Richards Bay beach leaving Rover submerged in water

DURBAN - Police are looking for the driver who drifted a vehicle along the shoreline of a Richards Bay beach over New Year’s weekend. Only the top half of a Rover could be seen sticking out of the water off a Richards Bay beach after the driver showboated in front of beachgoers.

Two videos of the incident, which apparently took place on New Year’s Day, have gone viral on social media - one of the driver showboating and the other of the semi-submerged vehicle. There are also other videos and images of the semi-submerged vehicle and recovery by tow trucks. Strange day at Richards Bay today!! Vehicle Recovery, Tow Trucks and Road Safety - What do we need to Know? https://t.co/1jRxMBKut3 #ArriveAlive #VehicleRecovery pic.twitter.com/XSxhGQOAGe — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 2, 2022 uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said the suspect was arrested by the police.

He said on the day of the incident, the municipality’s traffic officers were working at the entrance and exit points of the beach. Ncalane said besides cases of damaging the environment and driving in a prohibited area, the man is expected to be charged under the rules of the police. “Our road laws are applicable on the public roads and that was not a public road,” Ncalane said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Richards Bay police were aware of the incident but no one had been arrested. "The suspect is still being sought by the police," Mbele said.