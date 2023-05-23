Police officer among two women arrested with R6m worth of pure cocaine in Durban

Durban — A police officer was one of two women arrested for being in possession of pure cocaine with a street value of R6 million in Durban on Monday. Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said that members of the Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team received information about drugs stored in a flat on Gillespie Street in the Point area.

Zungu said that members conducted surveillance to confirm the information and a search warrant was obtained and well executed at Hawaii flats. “A substantial amount of suspected pure cocaine, with a street value of R6 000 000, was recovered. Two women (aged 49 and 52) were arrested, one of which is a policewoman,” Zungu said. He said that both suspects were processed at Point SAPS.

The Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team arrested a policewoman and her accomplice at a flat in Durban after they were found with suspected pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R6 million. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said the suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs. “They were due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 23,” Netshiunda said. In an unrelated incident in March, police arrested a foreign woman, 44, for trafficking drugs worth R289 000 from Mozambique to Durban.

At the time, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit received information about a Tanzanian woman who arrived at a block of flats on Vernon Road in Berea with drugs. The flat was identified and a sting operation was executed. It was reported that the drugs were couriered from Mozambique and were to be distributed in the eThekwini area. Ngcobo said that when police officers attempted to enter the flat, they were met by resistance from a woman. Entry was gained by force and police recovered 14 clear plastic packets containing heroin powder which weighed 1.3kg and six clear packets of suspected cocaine powder which weighed 379 grams.