Police officer expected to oppose bail in case of sergeant’s murder, shot at by suspect’s brother, accomplice

Durban — Two suspects tried to stop a police officer from going to court and opposing bail in a matter where one of the suspect’s brothers is alleged to have shot dead a sergeant. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two suspects were arrested for the attempted murder of police officers.

He said the suspects attempted an ambush on police officers in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon. Netshiunda said two Provincial Task Team investigating officers were driving to work in the company of another colleague when they were ambushed by the two suspects who fired shots at their vehicle. “The brave police officers returned fire, which compelled the suspects to flee into the nearby bushes. The officers were not harmed, however, their colleague sustained gunshot wounds on both arms and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Netshiunda said.

“A search for the suspects was instituted immediately and with the help of a K9, the suspects were found and they continued firing more shots at the police before surrendering to the men of law. An AK47 assault rifle and two pistols, one of them licensed, were found in possession of the suspects.” Netshiunda said a preliminary investigation revealed that a brother of one of the suspects, who is in custody for the murder of Sergeant Sakheyedwa Mlambo, was due to appear in court on the same day and one of the officers was opposing bail on the matter. Netshiunda said Mlambo, attached to Vryheid Crime Intelligence, was brutally shot and killed in the Hwanqana area in December 2021. One of the arrested suspects was also wanted for the murder of Mlambo’s father, Bhekuyise who was shot and killed at his home in January 2020.

“A search is ongoing for a vehicle fitted with false registration plates which was spotted dropping the suspects moments before the foiled ambush,” Netshiunda said. “The arrested suspects will appear before the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing three counts of attempted and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.