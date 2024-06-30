Police pose as buyers to arrest gang luring victims and robbing them

Durban — Suspects linked to a gang that lured victims to the Mariannhill area via social media to purchase electronic equipment and then rob them have been arrested. The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation on Thursday, June 27.

eThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said information was received about a gang of six suspects, whose modus operandi is to lure victims to the Mariannhill area via social media to purchase electronic equipment. Once the victims arrive, they are taken to an abandoned house in the Oakland area, where they are held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings and cash is withdrawn from their accounts, she said. On searching one of the arrested suspect's houses a computer hard drive and screen and an iPhone were recovered. "Police officers posed as buyers and arranged to meet the suspects. As two of the suspects approached the police officers, they were swiftly nabbed.

“The other four who were hiding at the abandoned house opened fire on the police officers. The police returned fire,” Rhynes said. “The four suspects fled on to the railway line and managed to escape. “On searching the house of one of the arrested suspects a computer hard drive and screen as well as an iPhone were recovered.

“On further investigation, it was established that the property was being sold in Durban.” Rhynes said investigations are under way to find the outstanding suspects and recover further stolen property. The suspects will also be linked to other similar cases. “The police appeal to victims of such crimes to come forward and open a case, and for existing complainants to also contact the Mariannhill detectives,” Rhynes said.

eThekwini District Commissioner, Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa, said: "I'm pleased with the arrests thus far and am expecting more arrests to follow shortly." Recently, Rhynes said that as high-density operations are continuing throughout the eThekwini district, police are working tirelessly to reduce the generators of contact crimes, through confiscating illegal firearms, drugs and closing illegal taverns. On Wednesday night, Rhynes said, officers of the eThekwini District, National Intervention Unit, K9 Unit and metropolitan police conducted operations within the Point, Durban Central, uMlazi, Sydenham and Mariannhill policing areas.

While patrolling the central business district, police stopped a foreign national and requested documentation to verify his status. The man did not have any documents on him and requested the police to accompany him to a bottle store in the Point area. “Upon entering the manager’s office at the bottle store, another foreign national man was found counting money valued at approximately R110 000. “Police officers also found 379 pink and white capsules believed to be ecstasy, with a street value of R22 740. Also found in his office were 32 cellphones, three laptops, three tablets and three passports,” Rhynes said.

She said the 36-year-old was immediately arrested and detained at Point SAPS for possession of drugs and possession of stolen property. Rhynes said other successes during the operation were the seizure of four gas guns, the detention of six undocumented foreign nationals, the confiscation of 98 cartons of illicit cigarettes and 56 by-laws and traffic fines being issued. Additionally, an arrest was made for Contravention of the Second Hand Goods Act and two illegal taverns were shut down. A 9mm firearm with six 9mm rounds of ammunition was also found abandoned.