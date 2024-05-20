Police probe Ballito deadly wall collapse

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse of a wall that fell on five workers at a construction site on Zen Drive in Ballito on Saturday. Four of the five died on the scene while the fifth was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to IPSS Search and Rescue.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, “(According to) information… 14 construction workers were at the bottom of the escarpment building gabion retaining wall when the wall collapsed and buried five workers underneath.” Police have opened inquest dockets, he said. On Sunday, the Daily News’s sister publication, the Sunday Tribune reported that neighbours and some emergency workers said the disaster on Zen Drive could have been averted had more precautions been taken after the same embankment collapsed partially the day before.

An emergency worker, who asked not to be named, said: “Two workers were trapped when the embankment collapsed on Friday, but their co-workers managed to free them. Our team members were called out to the site when it happened. “The contractors did not learn their lesson and continued with work this morning (Saturday).” IPSS Search and Rescue reported that five workers were entrapped in Zen Drive in Ballito where the embankment had collapsed. Four were extricated and declared dead on the scene.

IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the fifth was extricated alive and put under the care of IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support at a nearby facility. On social media, condolences continued to pour in for the victims. Sakhile Ngema said: “Condolences to the family of those who didn't survive. This is so painful, hope from now on contractors will be careful.”

Joy Ramkumar said: “Very sad taking into consideration that these people were the breadwinners for the family. It is necessary to pray for your loved ones as they leave for work each day.” Billie-Jean Kilian said: “Look at what the site looks like and how that scaffold and property and building looks. People cutting corners.” Sonja Scheepers Welthagen said: "So sad! Especially in light of the George fatalities! Surely sites should be retained before activities commence? Where are the KDM building inspectors in all of this? Too sad. Condolences to the deceaseds’ loved ones.”