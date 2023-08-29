Police probe teacher accused of beating up 7-year-old ‘over R10 theft’

Durban — KZN police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against a primary school teacher who allegedly beat up a 7-year-old for “stealing” R10. The Grade 2 learner, from Ottawa Primary School in Verulam, whose name is withheld, allegedly suffered injuries and bruises all over her body and her family said she was unable to use one of her arms properly.

According to a family member, the teacher accused the 7-year-old of stealing R10 from another learner and assaulting her with a pipe. The victim is recovering at home. KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Phoenix police were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident at the school. “It is alleged that the victim came back home and informed her grandmother that she was assaulted by a teacher after being accused of stealing from another learner. She reportedly had bruises all over her body,” said Netshiunda.

The victim’s grandmother, Lungile Sithole, demanded justice and said the teacher showed no remorse to her granddaughter. “All I want is justice for my grandchild, hence I opened the case. I’m angry and disappointed with the teacher. “After asking her about this she showed no remorse for what she did. All I wanted from her was an apology for what she did. I still want to know why she did this,” said Sithole.

The victim’s grandmother said she was shocked to find her grandchild crying in pain. “When I came back from work I found my grandchild crying in pain. She had bruises all over her body, and she couldn’t even sit properly. “When I asked her she said she was beaten by the teacher accusing her of stealing R10 from another learner. When I asked her if she had stolen it, she said no. And on that day she had her own R12 pocket money,” said the grandmother.

Sithole said she then called the teacher to get clarity as to why her grandchild was beaten up so badly. The teacher, whose name is withheld, admitted that she assaulted the victim for stealing R10 from another learner and said she would contact gogo, which she allegedly didn’t do. She also mentioned that her grandchild was assaulted by another learner inside the classroom while other learners were guarding the door. Sithole said although the principal apologised to her, she was still upset because the principal admitted that the victim was wrongly accused.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the department was made aware of the incident and they were attending to it. “Corporal punishment is not allowed and we condemn this act in the strongest possible terms. Drastic measures are going to be taken in respect of this incident,” said Mlotshwa. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.