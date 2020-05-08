Police recover human remains near river in ongoing search for missing Tongaat teen

Durban - The search for a Tongaat teenager who went missing after allegedly stealing alcohol and money from a local tavern, continues.

On Friday, police questioned six suspects which led them to a river in Tongaat where they recovered human remains.

Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu, a grade 12 pupil at Nkosibomvu Secondary was assaulted after being accused of stealing from a local, popular drinking lounge.





Mbuthu's aunt, Sonto Ngidi told the Daily News that last week, the family was alerted that he was being beaten at the drinking lounge and when they went to the lounge, they were told he had escaped.





However, the family believes he could not have been able to escape due to the severity of his wounds as a result of the assault.





On Tuesday, a video of the assaulted teen surfaced on Facebook. He is seen lying in an empty, tiled room with blood on the floor.





In the video, the person filming walks in shouting Mbuthu's name telling him to get up and clean the place.





The person pushes him with a stick telling him to turn over.





A powerless Mbuthu is heard murmuring that his body is in pain as he turns to the camera, revealing his battered face.





The person then pushes him over with his foot and he rolls over onto his back.





Mbuthu struggles to sit up and the person tells him to get up and clean the room again.





As the person walks out the room, footage shows broken pieces of wood, a bucket and a rope thrown on the floor and Mbuthi calls out.





Mbuthu then calls the person taking the video "school mate" and the person swears at him.





According to the family last Tuesday some people drove to their home looking for Mbuthu, who was not home at the time.





The family learned that later that day Mbuthu was seen being pulled into the same car by the owner of the drinking lounge.





"A young boy we know came to our house and told us that Bobo was being assaulted at the lounge. When we asked him what condition he was in, he said Bobo had been laying limp with his left eye closed and his right opened but it was rolled back and it was white," said Ngidi.





She said when the family arrived at the lounge they were told he escaped.





KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Thursday six suspects were taken in for questioning.





"Investigations continued through the night and this morning they proceeded to Noodsberg Road with SAPS search and rescue, they are currently on scene scouring the river in search of the missing child," he said.





