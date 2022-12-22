Police seize 5 rifles, 4 pistols during private security firm raid after arrest of double murder suspect, accomplices

Durban — The arrest of a double murder suspect and his accomplices has led police to seize rifles and pistols belonging to a private security company for non-compliance. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that following the arrest of double murder suspect Siphamandla Gumede, 29, and his three accomplices, Bhekamashazi Nzuza, 29, Siyabonga Sithole, 32, and Sthembiso Mayeza, 35, last week, subsequent investigations by the Provincial Investigations and Tracking Task Team in conjunction with officers from the Rapid Rail Police Unit, pointed to a security company in Amanzimtoti which is believed to be linked to the arrested suspects.

Police seized five rifles, four pistols and 197 rounds of ammunition of various calibre when they raided a private security company in Amanzimtoti. Picture: SAPS He said that with ‘Operation Qondisa’ leaving nothing to chance, police raided the company on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and it was found to be in contravention of Section 102 of the Firearms Control Act, Act No.60 of 2000. “Five rifles and four pistols were seized and will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were not used in the commission of crimes in and around the province. Police also seized 197 rounds of ammunition of various calibres,” Netshiunda said. Police seized five rifles, four pistols and 197 rounds of ammunition of various calibre when they raided a private security company in Amanzimtoti. Picture: SAPS He applauded community members who actively participate in crime prevention initiatives and alert the police of any criminal activity that is happening within communities.

“Security companies, like any entity within the security cluster, are guided by legislation and any breach of the law will not be tolerated,” Netshiunda said. This week KZN police said that Gumede was on the police wanted list for a double murder and attempted murder at Effingham Road in Greenwood Park on November 21. Gumede allegedly shot and killed two men aged 40 and 50 in cold blood and fled from the scene.

Police seized five rifles, four pistols and 197 rounds of ammunition of various calibre when they raided a private security company in Amanzimtoti. Picture: SAPS “With police hot on his heels, Gumede ran out of breathing space and handed himself over to the police in the presence of his legal representative and three other men at the Amanzimtoti police station on December 14. “The astute police officers searched the vehicle in which the men were travelling in and found them to be in illegal possession of two firearms and ammunition. A further search at the men’s business premises led to the recovery of an R5 rifle and ammunition. They were also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” Netshiunda said. He said Nzuza, Sithole and Mayeza appeared at the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on December 15 and were granted bail of R3 000 each.

