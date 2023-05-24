Police sergeant accused of murder and kidnapping headed for pre-trial

Durban — The mother of a man who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a former Mariannhill police sergeant is still not coping with the loss. This is according to a relative who spoke outside the Durban High Court after the accused made his first appearance.

It’s been eight months since the body of Sihle Mtshare, 27, was found in Camperdown by a police sniffer dog. The accused, Ayanda Ntombela, had apparently taken police to the location after he had allegedly been tipped off by an unknown caller. Ntombela’s matter was adjourned for a possible pre-trial conference. He is out on R20 000 bail.

Ntombela is alleged to have taken Mtshare in for questioning on August 21 last year, after which and he disappeared. The relative said Mtshare’s mother Sebenzile Phungula constantly suffers headaches, has difficulty sleeping, and is on medication. “She and Sihle were very close and this has impacted her badly. Sihle was brutally killed, I could tell this from the doctor’s report and looking at his body when we went to the mortuary, and yet the accused was granted bail, could this be because he was a policeman? “Sihle was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him, he has a child who is in Grade 1.

“It’s confusing to us that the accused gets an opportunity to still look after his family while Sihle can no longer look after his.” In court, Ntombela appeared before Judge Mohini Moodley represented by S Mkhize. “The State will give all the necessary documents by Friday. I would like you (the defence) by June 8 to provide the State with any request for further particulars. On June 9 hopefully, we can proceed with pretrial,” said Judge Moodley.