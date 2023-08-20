Police sergeant in court for the alleged murder of his girlfriend who was expecting triplets

Durban — A police sergeant suspected of killing his girlfriend pregnant with triplets is expected to appear before the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that Ipid arrested a member of the SAPS on suspicion of the murder of his highly pregnant girlfriend.

“A 48-year-old police sergeant at Ixopo police station in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested by a team of Ipid investigators in KZN on Friday, August 18, 2023, on suspicion of the murder of his 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend,” Raburabu said. “This happened almost a week after his girlfriend was found dead approximately 1.4km from her home on Monday morning, August 14, 2023. The deceased was last seen leaving with the suspect on Sunday evening, August 13, 2023.” Raburabu said that it was established that the deceased was pregnant with triplets, all three babies were boys.

“The suspect may further face charges of dealing in dagga after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest,” Raburabu said. “The suspect will appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 21, 2023.” During the week, KZN Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called for swift justice following the pregnant woman’s murder.

The department identified the victim as Busisiwe Ngubo. The department said that it is alleged that she had been strangled and her lifeless body discarded on the roadside. “Reports indicate that Ngubo had left her residence after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend. She had shared information with relatives on the plan and was aware of her intentions to travel to the hospital as she was about to deliver. The shocking nature of this crime has left the community reeling,” the department said.

When Khoza visited Ngubo’s family, she said that the family shared a voice recording in which the deceased informed her sister-in-law of her intention to meet her police officer boyfriend outside their home, with plans to arrange their hospital trip for the following day. The department said that a port-mortem revealed that Ngubo was not carrying twins, as it had been thought earlier, but was pregnant with triplets. She was scheduled for a caesarean section at a nearby hospital to welcome her triplets on Tuesday. “Four innocent lives have been cruelly extinguished by the actions of an individual devoid of empathy, a tragic violation of Ms Ngubo’s rights… ” Khoza said.