Police union expresses concern after latest cop killing

Durban — The South African Policing Union (SAPU) in KwaZulu-Natal says it has a grave concern over police killings and strongly condemns the slaying of police officials. This is after a policeman, warrant officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, who was part of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), was killed in a shoot-out between police and suspects in a house in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson in the province, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police had operationalised intelligence when they pounced on the suspects. He said the suspects fired shots at the police, and police returned fire, sparking a shootout. Netshiunda said after the shootout, four people who were in the house, two men and two women, were fatally wounded. Another police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention. SAPU said it was disheartened by the unfortunate event, and sent its heartfelt condolences to the Mazibuko family, and wished for the speedy recovery to warrant Mthembu. In a statement, the union said the barbaric attacks of police officials undermine the authority of the state, for an attack on police officials is an attack on the state.

“As SAPU, we have been calling upon the government to declare police killings as treason, as this is a direct attack to the state. The state carries a responsibility to protect police officials who are the protectors. We call upon the police officials to be extremely cautious and vigilant when performing their duties and not to die with the tools of trade strapped in their holsters, mostly to do everything within the provision of the law,” said the statement. Moreover, the union said it is greatly concerned about the lawlessness in the country, where criminals continue to attack police officials with total disregard and without any fear of consequences. Similar treasonous acts should never afford these perpetrators bail to further continue their criminalities within our communities. “We'd like to commend the efforts of the Provincial Commissioner and of the police officials in the province. Even when faced with difficult circumstances, they press on and the support of the Police Minister,” said Sapu.