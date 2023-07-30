Political killings task team launches manhunt for NFP councillor’s murderers

Durban — The SAPS political killings task team has launched a manhunt for the killers of National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the SAPS National Task Team on political killings has mobilised maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind Mchunu’s killing.

Mathe said that at about 1am on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, police responded to a shooting incident at the councillor's place of residence in Nongoma. “The 75-year-old councillor was declared dead at the scene while a minor child that was in the residence survived the incident. The minor is in a critical condition in the hospital,” Mathe said. “A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.”

Mathe said that anyone with information on this incident is requested to call the crime stop hotline on 08600 10111, callers may remain anonymous. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned Mchunu’s murder. Hlomuka called on law enforcement agencies to work with speed and efficiency to ensure that perpetrators of this callous act of criminality are sought and brought to book.

The department said that preliminary police reports reveal that the deceased was asleep in her bedroom with her grandson aged four when unidentified men opened fire and fatally shot her. Her grandson is in critical condition. He sustained bullet wounds on his right arm, thigh and scrotum. Hlomuka said he had directed law enforcement agencies to work with diligence in apprehending perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensuring that they face the full might of the law. “We also want to unmask those who plotted and masterminded this killing. As a government, we remain committed to enforcing the laws that govern this country. We are not going to allow lawlessness to be the order of the day,” Hlomuka said.

The MEC also urged members of the community to allow police space and time to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that an arrest and prosecution is effected. He also pleaded for the public to assist law enforcement with information that will crack this case. Hlomuka sends his heartfelt condolences to the Mchunu family for their loss. Earlier, the Daily News reported that the NFP has called for the deployment of a police specialised unit in Nongoma, in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, following the brutal killing of its female councillor, Ntombenhle Mchunu.

Mchunu, who was the oldest councillor in the local municipality, was shot and killed by unknown people at her house early on Sunday, according to a statement released by party leader Canaan Mdletshe. “We are extremely hurt by the attack. It is hitting us badly because the signs have been there. Since the NFP-ANC-EFF block took over the reins in Nongoma, there have been threats made by senior leaders of a certain political party as well as individuals. We call on Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner to deploy a specialised team of police in Nongoma,” Mdletshe said. He also called for anyone who had made threats to be arrested, including leaders of a certain political party he did not name, adding that a person who made a voice note threatening that they would “get back the municipality” must also be arrested.

The NFP said that this was the second female NFP councillor to be attacked recently. Three weeks ago, Nonhlanhla Zungu, survived two attempts on her life. It said that it wants the perpetrators of these senseless attacks to be arrested. It wants the mastermind to be arrested because they do not believe individuals would just gang up against councillors without being paid to do so. Nongoma cannot continue to be an area of hooligans and hitmen just because they are feared as such. The police must clean up the area. Drastic measures must be put in place to deal with thugs masquerading as politicians in Nongoma.