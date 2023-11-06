‘Poor handling’ of Samas saga slated

Durban — The acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) says the government should have done better on the South African Music Awards (Samas) budget saga which raised eyebrows among the public and opposing political parties. Sibusiso Gumbi, the newly appointed acting CEO of the entity told the Daily News that the Samas would have brought R350 million to the economy of KZN and given the province huge media mileage to promote it.

“I do not want to note that everything regarding the support of Samas was fair. However, it was also important for the government to be attentive to the concerns that were raised in the media regarding the expenditure. It is important to the KZN government to take all sides into consideration with every decision made, and we do support the decision taken by the MEC for Economic Development and Environmental Affairs (Siboniso Duma) who cancelled the event,” said Gumbi. This was after an outcry by opposition parties in KZN over the millions earmarked to promote the Samas, while the unemployment rate in the province was at a high. ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to intervene.

Mncwango also raised alarm about a proposed R5m virement from Ithala Bank to the event which the provincial treasury decided was a process that should go through legislators. The 29th Samas budget proposed by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) was R20m. The event was set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on November 17 and 18. In a statement by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) sent to the media, the organisation’s CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi, said they had a three-year contract with EDTEA. He also mentioned that RiSA would have talks with the department to find out what led to the decision to cancel the event.

EDTEA had applied to the provincial treasury for an administrative transfer of funds from parts of the budget to allow it to initially raise R28m, but later R20m, to host the awards. On October 25, the MEC for EDTEA announced that the department decided to cancel the Samas. Samas spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng told the Daily News that they had decided to continue with the event at a different venue.

“We are unable to divulge all details as we are still negotiating with our current partner EDTEA KZN regarding the three-year contract. There will be a media statement issued after the discussions,” said Mofokeng. The acting CEO said the province needed to find other viable strategies that would help boost the economy in the province during the festive season. Highlighting the department’s vision of promoting KZN tourism, Gumbi said they continued to find ways to keep the province as a paramount destination.

“One of the priorities of the government is to create jobs but, while doing that, we also facilitate the sectors in creating employment because the government on its own cannot create jobs. Looking into tourism as a sector, we are on the verge of making things happen. “We need to ensure that we enhance the existing developmental programmes and emerging tourism businesses to have access to the international market. And also include the unemployed youth, graduates of tourism and hospitality industry and deploy them in different businesses within the sector. One of our goals is to ensure that our supporting infrastructures that fed into the tourism sector are world-class so KZN can be in a better position to keep attracting more tourists,” he added. In spite of the awards saga, Gumbi said they were ready to receive the thousands of holidaymakers for the festive season.

Today (Monday), his team heads to London for the 2023 World Travel Market where TKZN will engage with top tour operators to ensure that the province is included in their travel packages for international travellers and booking agents. The department will use the platform from today (Monday) until Wednesday to showcase KZN as a unique destination.