Popcru national treasurer retains position despite graft probe

Durban — The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has approved the recommendation to appoint its national treasurer despite corruption and money-laundering allegations that are being investigated against him. Thulani Nsele is among the seven newly elected national leadership officials announced on Friday at the Durban ICC during the union’s 10th-year anniversary conference.

Members include Mosadiwamaje Veronica Mokokong as first deputy president, Zamikhaya Skade as second deputy president, Jeffrey Dladla as general secretary, Chakale Amelia Mahlatsi as first general secretary, Boitumelo Pheleo as second general secretary and Nsele as national treasurer. When contacted by the Daily News, Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the delegates elected members that they were comfortable with. “We are determined as we move out of the 10th national congress to take care of our members’ needs by continuing to provide and deliver professional and high-quality service that will keep them committed to its vision.

“As we conclude this historic national congress, we come out as united as ever to continue to build a strong Popcru under the newly elected members. “This declaration was adopted by delegates at the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s 10th national congress, hosted for five days in KwaZulu-Natal. We are therefore determined and committed to ensure that all resolutions of the national congress will be communicated to all our members,” said Mamabolo. According to reports, Nsele and a former prisons boss are under investigation for corruption and money laundering allegations that are being investigated by the Hawks.

The investigation arose from a criminal complaint lodged by Willem Petrus Venter in his capacity as the operational co-ordinator at the Financial Intelligence Centre. The allegations emerged publicly in regard to a preservation order for R1.15 million obtained in the Mbombela High Court, as reported in Business Day, but are further detailed in court papers flowing from Popcru’s failed attempt to interdict the matter. Nsele’s comments will be added once received.