Positive reviews for uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas after getting a moustache trim for R20 at a small business

Durban — uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas shared photographs of himself getting a moustache trim for R20 at a small business, earning positive reviews from the public. On Saturday afternoon, Pappas posted two photographs, one while he was being trimmed and in the second, he appears to have finished his trim.

He captioned them: “Quick quick. R20 moustache trim in Mooi River. Support small businesses.” Reacting to the Facebook post, this is what some people had to say: Amelia Buchler Kotze said the barber would become famous.

Mpumelelo Brown-Coffee Phungula said: “Adrian de Melo, you may be interested in this comment. See the common thread about how many black folks feel about Chris v the rest of the DA (particularly, white leaders). If half the DA leaders spoke and behaved like Chris, the DA would easily topple the ANC.” “A great job for R20, impressive,” said Lorraine Stone. Nonhlakanipho Owenzelw'umusa Khanyile said: “We are so blessed by having a leader like you. Keep it up. God bless you.”

Musawenkosi Marcia Dlamini said: “This mayor is for the people and is the people's mayor. Wish all mayors were like this.” uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas went for a R20 moustache trim in Mooi River in support of small businesses. Picture: Mayor Chris Pappas Facebook Mduduzi KaMthembu McGeba said: “I never ever see a mayor just like you Chris, especially you as a young white person, I urge some other white people to support our black businesses just like you do Mr mayor. My love of DA for me has grown and that's why I will vote for DA in the next upcoming elections! Keep up the good work for the people!” Johan Mboma said: “This mayor is the only beacon of hope in KZN. In other municipalities we talk of arrogance and nepotism. Service delivery is zero percent, bullets 100%....”

Deidré Bronwyn Herron said: “You're so consistent Mr Mayor Chris Pappas ... An example for all parties, including your own colleagues to emulate. Wish we could clone you, truly amazing and hard-working mayor.” In recent weeks, Pappas has handed Lungelo Thusi, a young entrepreneur, catering equipment as part of the municipality’s support to youth-owned businesses. Pappas also handed fashion designer Nkazimulo Nkabini an industrial sewing machine.