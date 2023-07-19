Possible plea agreement in R1.6 million theft case

Durban — The defence attorney for a man charged with the theft of State money in access of R1 million was in discussions with the prosecution for a possible plea agreement. This emerged on Tuesday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the matter was adjourned to August for further investigations by the SAPS.

It’s alleged that more than R1.6 million was paid into the business account of Bilal Zikhali for the purpose of purchasing broadcast equipment that his business was meant to supply to outside broadcasters. He had been contracted as a supplier of broadcasting equipment by the State and instead, the money was allegedly transferred from his business into his personal account. Further investigations have found that the money was also allegedly distributed to 19 other account holders by Zikhali. This was revealed by the investigating officer in the case during Zikhali’s bail application in June when the magistrate refused him bail.

On Tuesday, State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that the case was on the court’s roll for investigations. “There are documents still to be filed from the complainant relating to deposits of the money. Also, section 205 from the complainant’s account is outstanding. There were various transactions from the accused’s account distributing the money, this evidence still needs to be filed; this includes the particulars of the recipients of the money,” she said. Zikhali previously had been represented by Mduduzi Mbatha, however, on Tuesday he was represented by Manoj Harripersad who indicated that he had no objection to the adjournment that the State was requesting.

“I have started discussions with Regional Court State prosecutor Rowen Souls regarding a possible plea agreement,” said Harripersad. Zikhali was refused bail in June on the basis that he was a flight risk and would possibly evade trial. This was because the police had difficulty tracing him; they had profiled him and found no information.

At the time of his bail application, Detective-Constable Siphiwo Maphumolo, in an affidavit, told the court how it was only after profiling Zikhali’s wife that he managed to locate and contact him. He was in Johannesburg living at his friend’s place. Police phoned him, telling him of the allegations against him and he promised to arrive in Durban on May 19. After confirming his appointment the day before with the police, Zikhali did not pitch and could not be reached on his cellphone on the arranged day.

Following this, the senior public prosecutor was roped in and made aware of the situation, this led to a warrant of arrest authorised and circulated, citing Zikhali as a wanted man. Three days later, Zikhali reverted to the police in Durban via SMS, and when the police spoke to him on the phone, the investigating officer deceived him by saying that he could help him sort the case out before it went to court. That was how he was lured to the Hillcrest police station and arrested.