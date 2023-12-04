Sources close to the school claim that there is a plot to remove a suspended principal of this school, who is alleged to have promised a teacher a job provided she pay a bribe of R15 000, and when he could not hire the teacher he pushed for her to be appointed as an HOD without experience.

A source who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised said the school principal was suspended in July and that when the Department of Education appointed him to the school in 2018, he was not accepted as he did not even start on the day he was supposed to start working.

“There was a march against the principal as he was supposed to start working and things have not been good for him since then,” said the source.

Moreover, the source said there had always been problems at the school since 2018.