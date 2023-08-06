Post office robbery suspect killed after falling from cliff, two accomplices arrested

Durban — One suspect was killed and two other suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed the Kranskop Post Office on Thursday, August 3, 2023. SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said that a quick response from police and security companies after a post office business robbery in the Kranskop policing area resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

Nkwanyana said that it is alleged that an employee from the post office was opening the post office when five men appeared from nowhere and assaulted him on Thursday morning. The suspects demanded cash from him and managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. “They were chased by SAPS members together with security companies. Suspects were arrested while one fell from a cliff and died. Upon questioning the suspects, they confirmed that there were seven (suspects) in total and four are still at large,” Nkwanyana said.

“An undisclosed amount of money, two vehicles and clothing were recovered and were all taken to Kranskop SAPS. The investigation continues.” One suspect was killed and two other suspects were arrested after a Kranskop Post Office robbery. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in May, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that five men who were found guilty of an armed robbery at a post office in Ekuvukeni, Ladysmith, were sentenced to 35 years in prison. Xolisani Nhlangothi, 20, Nhloso Mnguni, 26, Mfundo Mchunu, 28, Sibusiso Xulu, 31, and Zephania Mdlalose, 37, were sentenced by the Madadeni High Court on May 10, 2023.

On the morning of September 3, 2021, the men stormed the post office and at gunpoint robbed the post office of an undisclosed amount of money. Police were alerted and responded swiftly. The armed robbers fired shots at police and a shoot-out ensued. After the shoot-out, one suspected robber was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The other five men were arrested and intensive police investigations secured a hefty jail sentence for them. “They were each sentenced to 15 years behind bars for business robbery and five years’ imprisonment for each of the four counts of attempted murder on police officers,” Netshiunda said.