Postbank says it paid all Sassa recipients

Durban — Postbank has assured grant beneficiaries that, according to their records, all outstanding Sassa grant payments had been fully paid. Some of the grant recipients were shocked on September 5 and 6 when they did not receive their grants.

On Tuesday, Postbank said the process of putting funds into all affected beneficiaries’ accounts had been completed. “Many Sassa Gold Cards beneficiaries that had outstanding payments have been able to access their money through channels that include ATMs and the retailers,” it said. Although Postbank is assuring beneficiaries that “all is set’’, human rights organisation Black Sash said not all was not well as there were still beneficiaries who could not access their grant money.

“What we are also seeing is an escalating number of beneficiaries changing their payment details to a commercial bank account due to the fear that next month there may be more issues with their Sassa gold card account,” said Evashnee Naidu, Black Sash KZN spokesperson. She said the organisation was still encountering issues with beneficiaries who could not access their funds, although the number was decreasing. Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said social grants beneficiaries who still needed to make enquiries about their social grant payments could contact Postbank on 0800 53 54 55.

On Tuesday, DA social development spokesperson, Bridget Masango, accompanied by the party’s Gauteng social development spokesperson, Refiloe Nt’sekhe and Bronwynn Engelbrecht lodged a formal complaint with the SAHRC in Johannesburg against Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the Department of Social Development, Sassa and Postbank for their part in the continuing failures to pay social grants. “As we file this complaint with the SAHRC, the DA reaffirms its commitment to advocating for a compassionate, efficient government that genuinely cares for its citizens. We believe that real progress can only be achieved through the support of the people combined with economic growth to empower people to be the authors of their own future and less dependent on the state,” said Masango. She said it was Zulu’s responsibility to ensure the appointed service providers were able to provide services.

“If the minister is not willing to aid those most in need and are literally begging to be helped, then it is high time that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire her from the Cabinet and replace her with someone who actually intends to uphold their Constitutional obligations,” she said. SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the commission would assess the complaint brought before it by the DA. Diako said the Postbank had also encountered attempts to defraud the system by individuals who would have received their funds trying to get double payments.

"Our systems are very thorough and the people that are making these attempts will not be successful. Instead, what these people are doing is clogging the system and denying people who need genuine assistance from being helped. We condemn this behaviour which will be reported to law enforcement agencies as it also perpetuates the incorrect notion that there are still large numbers of Sassa beneficiaries that have not been paid," he said. Last week Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele and Zulu apologised to the social grants beneficiaries who experienced delays in their grants payments.