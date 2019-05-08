The Potgieter siblings, Dennis and Penny, hold their 40-year-old copy of the Daily News which was used to prank their father on his birthday. TUMI PAKKIES African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - While May 8 is a significant day for South Africa, as the country goes to the polls, it is an especially memorable day for the Potgieter family. Their memories date back to May 8, 1979, when a 15-year-old Dennis Potgieter decided to keep a copy of the Daily News which his father, Toby, had read that day.

Dennis, 55, said while he and his sister, Penny, 57, were living in Durban North with their parents, they had the Daily News delivered to their home every afternoon, and their father would look forward to reading it every evening after work.

“It was on this day in 1979 that I decided to play a joke on my dad on his birthday, which is also May 8. I decided to keep the Daily News dated May 8, 1979 for a whole year, so that I could swop the one-year-old newspaper with the following year’s paper to play a little prank on him and to see how long it would take for him to realise that he was in fact reading one-year-old news,” Dennis said.

He said he managed to keep the newspaper hidden for a whole year and on May 8, 1980, sneaked out and swopped the newspaper as he had planned.

“A little later, my dad fetched the paper and settled down in the kitchen to start reading the day’s news, totally unaware of what I had done. To my horror, at that very moment, Penny casually walked past my dad and looked down at the paper, letting the cat out of the bag by saying, ‘Hey, that’s last year’s paper’,” Dennis said.

Penny, who now lives in Hillcrest, had recognised the woman on the front page from the year before, which ended the prank prematurely and Dennis has never let her forget it.

“Since then, I decided to keep the paper and it became a family joke to swop the paper on his birthday each year, albeit knowingly,” Dennis said.

Their father died in August 1988 at the age of 65.

Every now and then, they open the old newspaper and see how things have changed.

Comparing the prices from 1979, standard new tyres cost R22.93 each or R4.20 per month, and a one-year-old Datsun 120Y set one back just R1 990.

“The paper is 40 years old today and I just thought it might be fun to share this story with the Daily News and its readers,” said Dennis, who now lives in Glen Ashley.

Both siblings said they were excited about casting their vote today.

