Pre-trial for alleged killers of suspected mass shooter

Durban – In three weeks’, time the pre-trial conference for three men alleged to have shot an accused who was suspected to be linked to a mass shooting will take place in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. Sphamandla Hadebe, 24, was allegedly gunned down in broad daylight in full view of about 18 people in Wyebank just five days after being released on R8 000 bail last year.

Hadebe and his co-accused Njabulo Mchunu, 31, and Comfort Ngubo, 22, were granted bail on August 16 charged with possession of a firearm without a licence as well as ammunition. The three were said to have been linked to the mass shooting in Savannah Park. Hadebe was allegedly shot and killed by men who arrived at a house in Wyebank in a White Ford double cab with a police registration plate, suspected to be fake, another person was injured when the men opened fire.

Siyabonga Shozi, 36, Nkosinathi Gumede, 38, and Nkosingiphile Nzimande, 29, stand accused of the murder and attempted murder of Ntandazo Gumede. The State alleges that the murder was planned and premeditated. Shozi and Gumede are currently out on R20 000 bail each while Nzimande, who was arrested at least two months after the two other men, was granted R10 000 bail.

Shozi from Molweni has a pending matter in the Durban Magistrate’s Court where he is charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and is out on R5 000 bail in that case. Shozi’s intended plea in the Hadebe murder case is one of not guilty where he alleges that on the day of the alleged shooting, he was at his friend’s house in New Germany where they were enjoying his pre-birthday celebrations. At the time of his bail application, he attached and presented affidavits to the court of people who were at the celebrations in support of his alibi.

Gumede and Nzimande also intend on pleading not guilty. Nzimande also during his bail application attached and presented to the court an affidavit from people he was with in Hillcrest on the day of Hadebe's shooting.