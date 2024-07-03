Pre-trial for father accused of killing mom in front of kids

Durban — This week a man alleged to have stabbed and killed his fiancée in front of their children in the Morningside area will make his second appearance in the Durban Regional Court where it is expected that a pre-trial conference will be held. Mhleli Lindley Ndaba is alleged to have stabbed Dima Phohlo repeatedly while at their home in October last year in front of their children aged 3 and 5 years.

The State is armed with the crime scene photo album and clarifying statements, post-mortem report, crime scene photos, and video footage as the matter draws closer to the trial stage. The injured mother ran outside where it is alleged that Ndaba continued to stab her, it’s alleged that she attempted to flee from him and tried getting into a car that was passing but he caught up with her after she fell and stabbed her again. Ndaba’s matter had previously been in the district court where he was granted bail, it was transferred to the regional court in May and he made his first appearance there on June 12 where the case was adjourned to this Friday for a pre-trial conference ahead of the trial.

Dima’s mother, Thandi Phohlo said after attending the case while it was in the district court where it was adjourned on many occasions, much to the disappointment of the family, she was glad that the trial was drawing nearer. He is out on R20 000 bail which was granted last year in November by by Magistrate Xolile Manjezi with conditions that he relocate to Stanger and not contact his two children as well as witnesses in the matter. And at that time the magistrate said that there had been no evidence in any form from the deceased’s family that Ndaba had previously threatened them or the two minor children.

He said there had been no history of any gender-based violence committed by Ndaba before this offence that was presented to the court. He said while there had been evidence before the court that a person who had intervened on the day that Phohlo was killed was threatened by Ndaba there was no evidence that the accused would prevent that person from coming to testify in court. There is CCTV footage of the scene showing Dima being chased by Ndaba outside their rented property in Morning Side where she falls and is stabbed repeatedly.