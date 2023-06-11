Pre-trial for teacher facing six counts rape

Durban — The Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court after going through representations made by the counsel of a high school teacher facing six counts of rape, has decided that the matter go ahead. On Friday, the man who had been a teacher at a high school in Clermont, appeared in court before Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe.

The representations were provided to the State after the man’s legal representative K Jairam requested further particulars of the matter. In court, the State handed over to Jairam the SPP’s decision on representations adding that the matter is to proceed on June 29. “The SPP has directed that the matter will proceed, it is adjourned for a pretrial conference,” said Magistrate Hlophe.

In the first count of rape, the teacher allegedly raped a 17-year-old on March 16. It was further alleged that he raped her more than once. In the second count, he is alleged on that same day to have inserted his finger in her genitals.

In count 3 it is alleged that on January 19 the accused raped another 17-year-old, and the State alleges that the victim was raped more than once as well. And six days after this it is alleged that the accused inserted his finger into the genitals of the same victim. The accused is also charged with exposure of genitals to a child, where it is alleged that in 2021 he allegedly pulled down his pants, showing his privates to the 17-year-old victim at the school.

In February, in count 6, he is alleged to have inserted his finger into the genitals of another 17-year-old victim and raped her more than once. He is alleged to have repeated this in March with the same victim. The accused also faces a charge of sexual grooming of children, this was concerning another 17- year-old victim.