Pre-trial in murder of Navy veteran postponed

Durban — The pre-trial for the man charged with the murder of a South African Navy veteran, whose body was found six months after he was killed, was postponed on Thursday in the Durban High Court. Ken Price, 74, who lived alone in Malvern, was killed in November 2021. He was reported missing by his family in December, and police investigations led to the recovery of his body in Richards Bay in May the following year.

The pensioner’s neighbour, Julio Nobrega, and his employee, Nathan Padayachee, were charged with his murder. However, Nobrega will now stand trial alone, after it emerged in court in November that Padayachee, who was Nobrega’s employee, died in August. Nobrega changing lawyers has seen a delay in the completion of his pre-trial conference. He was previously represented by J Botha, who withdrew as his legal representative.

Botha’s withdrawal came as the matter was in the process of a pre-trial which was not completed. On Thursday Nobrega appeared briefly in court, where the pre-trial conference was postponed to be heard in April. Nobrega had a panel-beating business he was running from his home. It’s alleged that for some time before Price’s murder, Nobrega had suspected the pensioner of reporting his panel-beating activities to authorities.

In November of 2021, Price had invited Nobrega over to his home for a braai. Nobrega arrived with Padayachee as well as his other employees. Price became intoxicated at the braai and the accused helped him get inside his house, following which they went back to Nobrega’s house. That is where it is alleged that they decided and conspired to rob and kill the pensioner. It’s alleged that Nobrega handed Padayachee a hammer with which to kill Price.