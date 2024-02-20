Pregnant assault victim wants justice after attack

Durban — A three-months-pregnant assault victim wants justice after allegedly being assaulted by a KwaMashu social media influencer and her boyfriend at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban. Snothile Gumede, 27, told the Daily News that she would leave no stone unturned in pursuit of justice.

She said she was shopping in one of the clothing shops at the centre when a 35-year-old woman and her lover, 40, attacked her. Gumede said that the attacker started an argument over a statement she (the victim) made on her (woman/ attacker’s) social media page in 2021 when the influencer was mocked by numerous social media users. “She had a quarrel with one of her friends on Facebook and I commented on her page. She then sent a direct message asking me to delete what I posted on her timeline. I did that and apologised after realising that she was offended by my comment.

“I thought she’d forgiven me and moved on, but last week her actions made it very clear that she despises me. I didn’t even realise she was in the same store because my focus was on shopping,” said the victim. The fight between the 3-month pregnant woman, the attacker and her boyfriend was captured on video. It sparked outrage among social media users after it was widely circulated on TikTok and Facebook.

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has since been opened. A THREE months pregnant woman of Umlazi wants to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of justice following an assault by a KwaMashu social media influencer and her boyfriend who ganged up on the victim at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban. Picture: Supplied KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that two suspects, aged 35 and 40, had been arrested. The suspects were expected to appear before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court soon. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the alleged act of violence.

“The vicious attack on the defenceless young woman, who is reported to be three months pregnant, is a distressing indication of the prevalence of gender-based violence in our province,” said Khoza. She said it was unacceptable that women continued to be subjected to such heinous acts, especially in public spaces where they should feel safe. “The extent of the assault is a stark reminder that some individuals possess a complete disregard for the sanctity and safety of women in our communities,” she said.

The MEC also dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the victim and ensure that the case was attended to immediately. She also called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations and community members, to work collaboratively towards eradicating gender-based violence and creating safer environments for all.