Premier candidate Chris Pappas offers to build house for poor young man

Durban — KZN DA premier candidate Chris Pappas has offered to build a house for uMlazi young man Xolani Maphumulo who has been living in a dilapidated shack for years. Accompanied by party provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson, eThekwini councillor Nomfundo Khuboni, member of the provincial legislature Mmabatho Tembe and party activists, Pappas visited Maphumulo in S Section on Saturday.

The uMngeni Local Municipality mayor also brought the necessary material and had already secured the contractor who started the foundation on Saturday. Pappas and Macpherson had to physically carry building materials to the site because there is no access to the Maphumulo shack by car. KZN DA premier candidate and uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas, left, with Xolani Maphumulo. | Willem Phungula Speaking at the site, Pappas said he was touched when councillor Khuboni and Tembe showed him pictures of the Maphumulo dilapidated shack from Facebook and felt he should assist. He said Khuboni and Tembe, working together with local DA activists, traced Maphumulo and informed him that the party wanted to build him a better house. Pappas further stated that the party initially offered to take Maphumulo out of the area and give him a house, but he turned the offer down, saying he feared that neighbours would take his site if he left the area. Pappas further announced that the house would be fully furnished.

“I was deeply touched when I saw the appalling condition of Maphumulo’s shack; that’s why we went out to source donations for building materials to build him a decent house,” said Pappas. KZN DA premier candidate Chris Pappas (white shirt) took his election campaign to Wema hostel on Saturday. | SUPPLIED. He added that the party had also started the process to get him an ID ‒ something he has never had in his life. Maphumulo’s family background is unknown and he himself cannot explain it. He has a partial mental disorder and has been taking drugs.