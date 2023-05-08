Premier pays attention to lack of service delivery in rural areas

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube undertook a service delivery oversight visit in KwaXimba on Sunday, to discuss issues facing rural regions. KwaXimba lies on the border of eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities and has little access to major hospitals and police stations.

The visits formed part of the government’s regular direct assessment of the progress made on the implementation of the programmes to resolve community concerns on water, electricity, crime, youth unemployment and poverty. Dube-Ncube said water was the main source of concern in the area due to lack of tankers. “It is very sad that in this day and age the municipality would still be struggling to provide water to communities, especially to the far-flung areas of eThekwini Metro.

“We have sat down with eThekwini management and we have given them some suggestions but have also given them engineers to help them more in terms of finding out other solutions that are available out there,” she said. “Municipalities like eThekwini might not have experienced the service delivery in a rural type of a form and with us having to understand the rural areas, the urban areas, we have seen some of the things that work. “The government has now introduced a number of initiatives that we believe they can implement immediately,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said one of the major problems was the availability of water sources. "The sad thing about this is that from the source there would be enough water that is supposed to come to communities, but by the time that it is supposed to reach the communities it fails to do so because there is a number of people that have come to this area and are building big houses."