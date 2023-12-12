Durban — Following an “exhilarating, exciting, enjoyable and eventful career”, Pompey Sukool recently announced his retirement from education as principal at Dr Macken Mistry Primary. A teacher for 44 years, Sukool shared his journey that started as a teacher in Newcastle before climbing the ranks to principal.

“When I started, I spent two years in Newcastle as a teacher and then five years in Chatsworth as a teacher. The highlight during the Chatsworth period was that I was awarded my first merit award. “Between 1987 and 1999, I got to Phoenix and worked with Phoenix Heights Primary for 13 years and was awarded my second and third merit awards. Here, I also assumed the role of acting head of department.” “A year later, I was head of department at Stanmore Primary between 2000 and 2001. From 2002 to 2013, I was promoted as deputy principal at Castlehill Primary School in Newlands West. The highlight during that period was that the Department of Agriculture ran a national gardening competition and we won R400 000 for having the best garden. We were one of the only schools to do a fund-raiser during the Gold Cup (horse racing event).

“The funds we acquired between 2004 and 2013 were pumped back into the school. In 2014, I was promoted to principal of my current school, Dr Macken Mistry Primary.” Primary principal retires after 44 years Sukool said the floods damaged this school so badly that the Department of Education had plans to shut down the school as they didn’t have enough funding. “Together with the staff, we reached out to sponsors and stakeholders, and managed to rebuild the school. So I am grateful for the efforts of the staff.”

He added that another highlight involved the Sanlam Blue Ladder School’s Project – a provincial competition – and they won it for being the cleanest school among 48 schools in 2017. He said through this project, Sanlam also helped the teachers in English and maths development. “Throughout my career, I have taught maths, English and physical education. The four words that would sum up why I worked this long are, ‘exhilarating, exciting, enjoyable and eventful’. I have a passion and love working with children. If given a second chance at employment, I would choose teaching again,” Sukool said. He added that in 2023, every pupil scored above 70% in every subject.