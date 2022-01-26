Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is in hospital for medical tests, his family say

DURBAN - Family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi have confirmed that he is in hospital, but for medical tests only. Family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said a statement was released following media queries regarding the founder and president of the IFP.

Dr Buthelezi said the family decided to provide a report on the health of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene. “It has somehow reached the ears of the media that Prince Buthelezi is currently in hospital. This is true. However, he is simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell,” Buthelezi said. “On Tuesday afternoon, his doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for all the necessary checks, as this would also allow him to get some much-needed rest.”

Dr Buthelezi said since there was no further information to convey, the family requested that enquires please cease at this point. However, should there be anything further to report once Prince Buthelezi returns home, they will release another statement. “We appreciate the care that has been expressed for Prince Buthelezi’s good health.”