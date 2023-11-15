Durban — Parents of minor patients admitted to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi applauded Hollywood Foundation and Reach for A Dream organisation for revamping a playroom designed to cheer up their children. The Dream Room launched on Tuesday is one of 52 rooms that have been revamped in different public hospitals across the country.

Nompilo Shinga, from uMlazi, is the mother of an admitted child. She said she was excited and hoped the room would have an impact on the lives of the young ones. “The room is beautiful and I am convinced it will improve the health of our babies. It is every mother’s wish to leave a child in a proper environment, and I witnessed that this room does bring joy and warmth to our children. “My heart was filled when I saw my child playing with the others, not even paying attention to me, after entering the room. His behaviour showed me how thrilled he was,” said Shinga.

The Dream Room’s launch was attended by Reach for a Dream employees, volunteers, employees of Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital and the Hollywood Foundation team. Dr Prasha Doorgapersad, from Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, said the playroom will help children remain calm and help to relieve anxiety. “Children are admitted with several conditions including HIV, TB, severe malnutrition, epilepsy, head injuries and accidents. “Over the years the room has needed an upgrade and the revamp has changed the look of our playroom.

“We really appreciate all the effort you have put in for the hospital, mothers and young patients,” said Dr Doorgapersad. Vuyisile Ngobese, Hollywood Foundation’s public relations officer, said: “Hollywood Foundation believe in the enduring impact of caring for children in need. This Dream Room at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital is our commitment to transforming paediatric health-care experiences. It’s not just a room; it’s a sanctuary of hope and joy for these young patients. “We’re honoured to collaborate with the hospital and Reach For a Dream in making a tangible difference. Together, we’ll bring warmth and positivity to their challenging journey,” she said.