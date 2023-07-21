Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu reflects on his late brother in warning men about drugs

Durban — Men should take a stand against drugs, teenage pregnancy and be responsible for their actions, said Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu at the Elangeni TVET College in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday. Zulu is the son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who is the founder of Isibaya Samadoda. He held a summit launch at the Inanda campus in partnership with Higher Health.

Financial service deputy principal Musa Shabane said that one of the reasons for the summit launch was that there were fewer men in higher education institutes. “Out of more than 9 480 students at Elangeni, only 24% are male and 76% of students are females. Males are less interested in education. This is a huge concern, and is one of the valid reasons behind the Isibaya Samadoda Summit launch – to educate young men to not shy away from education. Families are the foundation of our society. Without education, without a solid background, it is worthless,” he said. The son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who is the founder of Isibaya Samadoda Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu at Elangeni TVET college. Photo Supplied. Zulu gave lessons to the youth on how to become a man, warned them on the dangers of drug abuse and reflected on his brother Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s death.

“You know when I am talking about drugs I become so emotional. Until now we have no answers as to what happened to my brother, who was found dead. They also said they found drugs in the room where he was found. I really hate drugs; it kills our nation,” said the prince. Zulu also spoke of issues such as gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and sexual reproductive health. He also urged men to be respectful and encouraged them to protect and love women and children. “As a man it is very important to provide security, take responsibility for your own actions. Men must stop abusing alcohol. It not only kills the nation, but brings a financial burden. The other important thing is that men must learn to respect each other regardless of their status,” Zulu said.