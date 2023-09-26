Prince Simakade was not given king’s welcome in KwaPhindangene - analyst

Prince Simakade, who is still challenging King Misuzulu’s ascendance to the throne, visited the residence of the departed inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi to pay his last respect as he could not attend the funeral because Zulu kings do not attend the funeral.

According to the faction that backs the Prince for the throne, he is already the king, which was why he did not attend the funeral. Before alighting from his vehicle ‘fit for the king’, the Prince was greeted with shouts of Wena weNdlovu! Wena weNdlovu, Ndabezitha! by the late Buthelezi’s children, Prince Zuzifa and Princess Phumzile, who had their hands up then whisked him to the room. The salutation confused many people since it was known to be reserved for kings with many saying it was not a common practice that princes are greeted in that way.

Explaining the confusion which raged thereafter, Maphalala said people should not read much into the salutation since Bayede was not shouted. He said the salutation which was accorded the Prince was in line with the salutation that is reserved for prince and amakhosi and since Bayede was not mentioned no protocol was breached.

“The salutation was not for the king but for princes, so the Buthelezi family did not breach any protocol since they did not shout Bayede. We all know that the family had made it clear that it only recognised King Misizulu, and any prince that would want to come to pay his last respect to the departed Zulu prime minister would be welcomed as a prince, not a king. We commend the Buthelezi family for the principled position,” said Mapahalala.