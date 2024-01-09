Principal promises to transform St Francis College

Durban — St Francis College in Mariannhill will introduce performing arts and computer application technology as new subjects to improve the curriculum. This was revealed by principal Ndabazami Khwela, 54, who is from the village of Nkomokazi in Mbumbulu, on the South Coast.

“Over the next two years, we hope to introduce science and technology so that we offer a curriculum that is best responsive to the needs of people residing in Pinetown, Durban and surrounding areas. “In terms of sport, we are lagging because we don’t have people dedicated to sport but rely on teachers who also need to ensure that we get good results in school. “These teachers are also not skilled enough to assist pupils in sports. Regardless of these challenges, the school last year decided to employ a sports director, which we hope will help us invest in sports,” said Khwela.

The Daily News visited the school and discovered that it has three huge sports facilities that are not fully utilised, which include two sports grounds and a netball court. Khwela believes sports programmes will help promote growth as they play a vital role in a child’s development. Khwela began serving as St Francis College’s principal in 2022. Before joining the school, from 2001 to 2002, he was employed as deputy principal at Mgada Primary in Engonyameni.