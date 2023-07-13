Private sector urged to unite and eradicate social ills

Durban — KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has made a plea to the private sector to get actively involved in a multi-sectoral strategy aimed at addressing societal ills and supporting the department’s plan to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in the province. During a stakeholder's engagement session held in Durban on Tuesday, Khoza emphasised the critical need for additional interventions and partnerships to safeguard individuals from societal challenges.

Recognising the urgency of tackling GBV and femicide, Khoza reiterated the department's “unwavering” commitment to implementing a range of interventions. She specifically highlighted the pressing issue of teenage pregnancy, stressing the necessity for effective measures to address it. Khoza conveyed the concerns raised by children who often experience neglect due to their parents' demanding work schedules.

In this regard, she earnestly appealed to the private sector to contribute to family-building efforts and address prevailing social issues that negatively impact families. Khoza underscored that children are not immune to violence and are frequently targeted by abusive individuals. "We urge the private sector to collaborate with the department in promoting strong family values and prioritising the well-being of their employees, as this ultimately contributes to building resilient families," she stated.

Khoza also emphasised the importance of community unity in curbing the alarming rates of rape and violence against elderly women, mothers and children. She called for a joint effort between the private sector and the government to spearhead programmes that prioritise dignity for all individuals. "We want to ensure that during the month of July, known as Men's Month, men play their role in families and fight against injustice in society," added Khoza Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, echoed the sentiments of the Department of Social Development, and called for increased engagement in transformative work to provide essential support to those in need. Kaunda emphasised the significance of addressing the root causes of societal issues such as unemployment, which often leads to violence through comprehensive transformative programmes offered by the department.

Kaunda acknowledged the challenges faced by the department in its tireless efforts to assist the vulnerable population with limited resources. He stressed the importance of establishing strong family structures and eradicating poverty as critical steps in tackling violent situations within the province. While commending the department's dedication to fostering a society where equal opportunities and strong families coexist harmoniously, Kaunda emphasised the need to uplift individuals out of poverty and create self-reliant communities.

Kaunda stated that he underscored the department's adherence to policies rooted in the principles outlined in the Freedom Charter. He urged Khoza to advocate for radical economic transformation and programmes that reshape the ownership landscape, promoting equal opportunities for business growth and prosperity. Kaunda also emphasised the importance of allocating government funding to foster a social solidarity economy within the nation, aligning with the urgent need for transformation and proactive measures to address prevailing social issues.

Addressing the GBV and the private sector partnership plea, Executive Director at KZN Network on Violence Against Women Cookie Edwards said that it was very important for the private sector to join forces with the government, and do all it can to curb the scourge of GBV. “Government cannot do this alone. It has always been our call for the private sector to throw its weight behind the government’s fight and programmes that it implements, in order to fight this pandemic perpetrated against women and children. “As we all know, children are the future of this country, therefore for businesses to ensure a steady supply of labour,” Edwards stressed.